Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $645.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.90 million to $708.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UWM.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

UWM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

