Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.04 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.