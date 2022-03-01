Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report $57.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $237.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 502,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,647. The stock has a market cap of $877.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

