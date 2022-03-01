Zacks: Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.51.

Safehold stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of -0.12. Safehold has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 158,540 shares of company stock worth $11,088,708 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

