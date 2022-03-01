Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post $61.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $294.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.65 million, with estimates ranging from $364.80 million to $378.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $83.28. 19,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 1.03.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

