Zacks: Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. VSE posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 23,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.49. VSE has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

