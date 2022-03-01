Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

In related news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

