Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 444,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

