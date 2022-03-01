Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.31. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 509.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

