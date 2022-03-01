Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,804. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

