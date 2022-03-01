Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will post $55.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $257.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.80 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $286.15 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Cutera stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 131,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 548.08 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,875 shares of company stock worth $243,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.