Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 152,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,105. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

