Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,469,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 16,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.