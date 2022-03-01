Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SWIR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98.
About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.