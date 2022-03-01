Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Hold

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:CALT traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $19.75. 19,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.13. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

