Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) to Sell

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LASR opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

