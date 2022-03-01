Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Hold

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE HCC remained flat at $$31.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,144. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

