Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. The company is witnessing solid demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. Recovery in OLED-based panel adoption across the automotive market and rebound in the smartphone domain are positives. Its strong patent portfolio helps drive royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from the acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability is noteworthy. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it faces pandemic-induced disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG remains a persistent overhang.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLED. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.56.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $154.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

