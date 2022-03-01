Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Hold”

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $6.10 on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

