Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.00 ($115.56).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.39) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.32) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.83) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.42) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.22) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL traded up €0.46 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €55.96 ($62.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,723 shares. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.76) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($55.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is €66.35 and its 200 day moving average is €77.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.