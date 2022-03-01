Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLON opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

