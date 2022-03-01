Zero Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $754,501.77 and approximately $17,404.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00276057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00075456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,121,984 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

