Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.090-$5.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.70.

ZTS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,791. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after buying an additional 209,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

