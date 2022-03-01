Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Northland Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,659.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

