Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.070-$1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,873,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $440.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

