Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

ZM traded down $9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.78. 11,536,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.74.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

