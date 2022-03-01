Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.55.

ZM traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, hitting $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

