Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $310.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

Zscaler stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.37. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

