Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $400.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Zscaler by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

