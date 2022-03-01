Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 205,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

