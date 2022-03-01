Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.