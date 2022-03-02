$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Health.

Get Cue Health alerts:

NASDAQ:HLTH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 563,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Cue Health has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.