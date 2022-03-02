$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 7,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.