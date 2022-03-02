$0.24 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $633.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

