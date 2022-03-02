$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 166,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,984. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

