-$0.30 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is $0.53. Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

