$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

