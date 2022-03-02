-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.46). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medical.

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,543. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

