$0.49 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,130.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 851,245 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,782,000 after buying an additional 180,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,567.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 448,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 11,277,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,408. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

