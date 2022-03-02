$0.61 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE:APH opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

