$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. Perficient reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Perficient stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,554 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3,684.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

