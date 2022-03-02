$0.95 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. Catalent posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Catalent stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

