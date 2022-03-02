$1.02 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. TTEC posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in TTEC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,224,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

