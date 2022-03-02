$1.02 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. TTEC posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTEC.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in TTEC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,224,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TTEC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.
TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
