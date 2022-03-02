$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 7,934,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224,714. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coty by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,086,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.