$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,021 shares of company stock valued at $29,358,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

