-$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

ARQT traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

