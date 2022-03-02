100,000 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OVV opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

