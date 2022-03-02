$116.77 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $116.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

