$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.72 million and the lowest is $118.01 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $403.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CareMax stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,089. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 64.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.