$123.79 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will report $123.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $504.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 820,919 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 1,326,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

